|
The problem
Concerning the future, I would like to say a
few words on questions which the laity may ask you, questions
which I often get asked by people who do not know too much about
what is happening in the Society, such as, "Are relations with
Rome broken off? Is it all over?"
A lightweight solution
I received a few weeks ago, maybe three weeks
ago, yet another telephone call from Cardinal Oddi:
"Well, Excellency, is there no way to arrange
things, no way?" I
replied, "You must change, come back to Tradition. "It is not a
question of the Liturgy, it is a question of the Faith."
The
cardinal protested,
No, no, it is not a question of Faith, no,
no. The pope is ready and willing to receive you. Just a little
gesture on your part, a little request for forgiveness and
everything will be settled.
That is just like Cardinal Oddi.
But he is going nowhere. Nowhere. He
understands nothing, or wants to understand nothing. Nothing.
Unfortunately, the same holds true for our four more or less
traditional Cardinals, Cardinals Palazzini, Stickler, Gagnon and
Oddi. They have no weight, no influence in Rome, they have lost
all influence, all they are good for any longer is performing
ordinations for St. Peter's Fraternity, etc. They are going
nowhere. Nowhere.
The heavyweight problem
Meanwhile the problem remains grave, very, very
grave. We absolutely must not minimize it. This is how we must
reply to the layfolk who ask such questions as, "When will the
crisis come to and end? Are we getting anywhere? Isn't there a way
of getting permission for our liturgy, for our sacraments?"
Certainly the question of the liturgy and the
sacraments is important, but it is not the most important. The
most important question is the question of the Faith. This
question is unresolved in Rome. For us it is resolved. We have the
Faith of all time, the Faith of the Catechism of the Council of
Trent, of the Catechism of St. Pius X, hence the Faith
of the Church, of all the Church Councils, of all the Popes prior
to Vatican II. Now the official Church is persevering, we might
say pertinaciously, in the false ideas and grave errors of Vatican
II, that much is clear.
Fr.
Tam is sending us from Mexico a number
of copies of a piece of work he is doing, most interesting work,
because he is compiling cuttings from the Osservatore Romano,
hence cuttings from Rome's official newspaper with speeches of the
Pope, of Cardinal Casaroli and Cardinal Ratzinger, official texts
of the Church, and so on. It is interesting, because such
documents of public record are irrefutable, being published by the
Osservatore Romano, so there is no doubting their
authenticity.
Ours an ancient struggle
Well, these texts are astounding, quite
astounding! I shall quote you a few texts shortly. It is
incredible. In the last few weeks (since I am now unemployed!) I
have been spending a little time re-reading the book by Emmanuel
Barbier on Liberal Catholicism. And it is striking to see
how our fight now is exactly the same fight as was being fought
then by the great Catholics of the 19th century, in the wake of
the French Revolution, and by the Popes, Pius VI, Pius VII, Pius
VIII, Gregory XVI, Pius IX, Leo XIII, and so on, Pius X, down to
Pius XII. Their fight is summed up in the encyclical Quanta
Cura with the Syllabus of Pius IX, and Pascendi
Dominici Gregis of Pius X. There are the two great documents,
sensational and shocking in their day, laying out the Church's
teaching in face of the modern errors, the errors appearing in the
course of the Revolution, especially in the Declaration of the
Rights of Man. This is the fight we are in the middle of
today. Exactly the same fight.
There are those who are for the Syllabus
and Pascendi, and there are those who are against. It is
simple. It is clear. Those who are against are adopting the
principles of the French Revolution, the modern errors. Those who
are for the Syllabus and Pascendi remain within the
true Faith, within Catholic doctrine. Now you know very well that
Cardinal Ratzinger has said that as far as he is concerned Vatican
II is "an anti-Syllabus". Therewith the Cardinal
placed himself clearly amongst those who are against the
Syllabus. If then he is against the Syllabus, he is
adopting the principles of the Revolution. Besides, he goes on to
say quite clearly, "Indeed we have now absorbed into Church
teaching, and the Church has opened herself up to, principles
which are not hers but which come from modern society,"
i.e., as everyone understands, the principles of 1789, the
Rights of Man.
We stand exactly where Cardinal Pie, Bishop
Freppel, Louis Vueillot stood, and Deputy Keller in Alsace,
Cardinal Mermillod in Switzerland, who fought the good fight
together with the great majority of the then bishops. At that time
they had the good fortune to have the large majority of the
bishops on their side. Bishop Dupanloup and the few bishops in
France who followed Bishop Dupanloup were the odd ones out. The
few bishops in Germany, the few in Italy, who were openly opposed
to the Syllabus, and in effect opposed to Pius IX, they
were the exception rather than the rule. But obviously there were
the forces of the Revolution, the heirs of the Revolution, and
there was the hand reached out by Dupanloup, Montalembert,
Lamennais and others, who offered their hand to the Revolution and
who never wanted to invoke the rights of God against the rights of
man - "We ask only for the rights of every man, the rights
shared by everyone, shared by all men, shared by all religions,
not the rights of God," said these Liberals.
We must not waver
Well, we find ourselves in the same situation.
We must not be under any illusions. Consequently we are in the
thick of a great fight, a great fight. We are fighting a fight
guaranteed by a whole line of popes. Hence, we should have no
hesitation or fear, hesitation such as, "Why should we be going
on our own? After all, why not join Rome, why not join the pope?"
Yes, if Rome and the Pope were in line with Tradition, if they
were carrying on the work of all the Popes of the 19th and the
first half of the 20th century, of course. But they themselves
admit that they have set out on a new path. They themselves admit
that a new era began with Vatican II. They admit that it is a new
stage in the Church's life, wholly new, based on new principles.
We need not argue the point. They say it themselves. It is clear.
I think that we must drive this point home with our people, in
such a way that they realize their oneness with the Church's whole
history, going back well beyond the Revolution. Of course. It is
the fight of the City of Satan against the City of God. Clearly.
So we do not have to worry. We must after all trust in the grace
of God.
"What is going to happen? How is it all going
to end?" That is God's secret. Mystery. But that we must fight
the ideas presently fashionable in Rome, coming from the Pope's
own mouth, Cardinal Ratzinger's mouth, Cardinal Casaroli's mouth,
of Cardinal Willebrands and those like them, is clear, clear, for
all they do is repeat the opposite of what the Popes said and
solemnly stated for 150 years. We must choose, as I said to Pope
Paul VI: "We have to choose between you and the Council on one
side, and your predecessors on the other; either with your
predecessors who stated the Church's teaching, or with the
novelties of Vatican II." Reply - "Ah, this is not the
moment to get into theology, we are not getting into theology
now." It is clear. Hence we must not waver for one moment.
A false charity
And we must not waver for one moment either in
not being with those who are in the process of betraying us. Some
people are always admiring the grass in the neighbor's field.
Instead of looking to their friends, to the Church's defenders, to
those fighting on the battlefield, they look to our enemies on the
other side. "After all, we must be charitable, we must be kind,
we must not be divisive, after all, they are celebrating the
Tridentine Mass, they are not as bad as everyone says"
- but
THEY ARE BETRAYING US - betraying us! They are shaking hands with
the Church's destroyers. They are shaking hands with people
holding modernist and liberal ideas condemned by the Church. So
they are doing the devil's work.
Thus those who were with us and were working
with us for the rights of Our Lord, for the salvation of souls,
are now saying, "So long as they grant us the old Mass, we can
shake hands with Rome, no problem." But we are seeing how it
works out. They are in an impossible situation. Impossible. One
cannot both shake hands with modernists and keep following
Tradition. Not possible. Not possible. Now, stay in touch with
them to bring them back, to convert them to Tradition, yes, if you
like, that's the right kind of ecumenism! But give the impression
that after all one almost regrets any break, that one likes
talking to them? No way! These are people who call us corpse-like
Traditionalists, they are saying that we are as rigid as corpses,
ours is not a living Tradition, we are glum-faced, ours is a glum
Tradition! Unbelievable! Unimaginable! What kind of relations can
you have with people like that?
This is what causes us a problem with certain
layfolk, who are very nice, very good people, all for the Society,
who accepted the Consecrations, but who have a kind of deep-down
regret that they are no longer with the people they used to be
with, people who did not accept the Consecrations and who are now
against us. "It's a pity we are divided", they say, "why not
meet up with them? Let's go and have a drink together, reach out a
hand to them" - that's a betrayal! Those saying this give the
impression that at the drop of a hat they would cross over and
join those who left us. They must make up their minds.
We cannot compromise
That is what killed Christendom, in all of
Europe, not just the Church in France, but the Church in Germany,
in Switzerland - that is what enabled the Revolution to get
established. It was the Liberals, it was those who reached out a
hand to people who did not share their Catholic principles. We
must make up our minds if we too want to collaborate in the
destruction of the Church and in the ruin of the Social Kingship
of Christ the King, or are we resolved to continue working for the
Kingship of Our Lord Jesus Christ? All those who wish to join us,
and work with us, Deo Gratias, we welcome them, wherever
they come from, that's not a problem, but let them come with us,
let them not say they are going a different way in order to keep
company with the liberals that left us and in order to work with
them. Not possible.
Catholics right down the 19th century were torn
apart, literally torn apart, over the Syllabus: for,
against, for, against. And you remember in particular what
happened to the Count of Chambord. He was criticized for not
accepting to be made king of France after the 1870 Revolution in
France on the grounds of changing the French flag. But it was not
so much a question of the flag. Rather, he refused to submit to
the principles of the Revolution. He said, "I shall never
consent to being the lawful King of the Revolution." He was
right! For he would have been voted in by the country, voted in by
the French Parliament, but on condition he accept to be a
Parliamentary King, and so accept the principles of the
Revolution. He said "No. If I am to be King, I shall be King
like my ancestors were, before the Revolution." He was right.
One has to choose. He chose to stay with the Pope, and with
pre-Revolutionary principles.
We too have chosen to be Counter-revolutionary,
to stay with the Syllabus, to be against the modern errors,
to stay with Catholic Truth, to defend Catholic truth. We are
right!
Vatican II is profoundly wrong
This fight between the Church and the liberals
and modernism is the fight over Vatican II. It is as simple of
that. And the consequences are far-reaching.
The more one analyzes the documents of Vatican
II, and the more one analyzes their interpretation by the
authorities of the Church, the more one realizes that what is at
stake is not merely superficial errors, a few mistakes, ecumenism,
religious liberty, collegiality, a certain Liberalism, but rather
a wholesale perversion of the mind, a whole new philosophy based
on modern philosophy, on subjectivism. A book just published by a
German theologian is most instructive. It shows how the Pope's
thinking, especially in a retreat he preached at the Vatican, is
subjectivist from start to finish, and when afterwards one reads
his speeches, one realizes that indeed that is his thinking. It
might appear Catholic, but Catholic it is not. No. The Pope's
notion of God, the Pope's notion of Our Lord, come up from the
depths of his consciousness, and not from any objective revelation
to which he adheres with his mind. No. He constructs the notion of
God. He said recently in a document - incredible - that the idea of
the Trinity could only have arisen quite late, because man's
interior psychology had to be capable of defining the Trinity.
Hence the idea of the Trinity did not come from a revelation from
outside, it came from man's consciousness inside, it welled up
from inside man, it came from the depths of man's consciousness!
Incredible! A wholly different version of Revelation, of Faith, of
philosophy! Very grave! A total perversion! How we are going to
get out of all this, I have no idea, but in any case it is a fact,
and as this German theologian shows (who has, I believe, another
two parts of his book to write on the Holy Father's thought), it
is truly frightening.
So, they are no small errors. We are not
dealing in trifles. We are into a line of philosophical thinking
that goes back to Kant, Descartes, the whole line of modern
philosophers who paved the way for the Revolution.
Pope John Paul II's ecumenism
Let me give you a few relatively recent
quotations, for example, on ecumenism, in the Osservatore
Romano of June 2, 1989, when the Pope was in Norway: "My
visit to the Scandinavian countries is a confirmation of the
Catholic Church's interest in the work of ecumenism, which is to
promote unity amongst Christians, amongst all Christians.
Twenty-five years ago the Second Vatican Council insisted clearly
on the urgency of this challenge to the Church. My predecessors
pursued this objective with persevering attention, with the grace
of the Holy Ghost which is the divine source and guarantee of the
ecumenical movement. Since the beginning of my pontificate, I have
made ecumenism the priority of my pastoral concern." It is
clear.
Now when one reads a quantity of documents on
ecumenism - he makes speech after speech on ecumenism because he
receives delegation after delegation from the Orthodox, from all
religions, from all sects, so the subject is always ecumenism,
ecumenism, ecumenism. But he achieves nothing - the end result has
been nothing, nothing at all, except on the contrary re-assuring
the non-Catholics in their errors without seeking to convert them,
the confirming of them in their error. The Church has made no
progress, not the least progress, by this ecumenism. So all that
he says is a veritable mish-mash, "communion", "drawing
closer", "desire of imminent perfect communion", "hope of soon
communing in the sacrament", "in unity", and so on
- a
mish-mash. No real progress. They cannot progress this way.
IMPOSSIBLE.
Cardinal Casaroli's humanism
Take next Cardinal Casaroli, from L'Osservatore Romano in February, 1989, speaking to the United
Nations Commission of the Rights of Man - just see what a speech it
is! "In responding with great pleasure to the invitation
extended to me to come before you, and bringing to you the
encouragement of the Holy See, I desire to spend a few moments, as
all of you will understand, on one specific aspect of the basic
liberty of thought and action in accordance with one's conscience,
religious liberty." Such things coming from the mouth of an
archbishop! Liberty of thought and action according to one's
conscience, hence religious liberty!
John Paul II did not hesitate to state
last year in a message for the World Day of Peace, that religious
liberty constitutes a cornerstone in the edifice of the rights of
man. The Catholic Church and its Supreme Pastor, who has made the
rights of man one of the major themes of his preaching, have not
failed to recall that in a world made by man, and for man...
- Cardinal Casaroli's own words!
-
...the whole organization of society only has
meaning insofar as it makes of the human dimension a central
preoccupation.
God?
God? No divine dimension in man! It is appalling! Paganism!
Appalling! Then he goes on:
Every man and all of man, that is the Holy
See's preoccupation; such, no doubt, is yours also.
What can you do with people like that? What do
we have in common with people like that? Nothing! Impossible.
Cardinal Ratzinger's way out
On to our well-known Cardinal Ratzinger who
made the remark that the Vatican II document Gaudium et Spes
was a Counter-Syllabus. He finds it nevertheless awkward to
have made such a remark, because people are now constantly quoting
it back to him, as a criticism: "You said that Vatican II is a
Counter-Syllabus! Hey, wait a moment, that is serious!" So he
has found an explanation. He gave it just a little while ago, on
June 27, 1990.
You know that Rome recently issued a major
document to explain the relationship between the Magisterium and
theologians. With all the problems theologians are causing them on
all sides, Rome no longer knows what to do, so they have to try to
keep the theologians in line without coming down too hard on them,
so they go on and on, page after page after page in this document.
Now in the presentation of the document Cardinal Ratzinger gives
us his thinking on the possibility of saying the opposite of what
Popes have previously decided one hundred years ago or whatever.
The Instruction on the Ecclesial Vocation of
the Theologian, says the cardinal, "states for the first time
with such clarity..." - and indeed I think it is true!
-
...that there are decisions of the Magisterium
which cannot be and are not intended to be the last word on the
matter as such, but are a substantial anchorage in the problem...
- ah, the
cardinal is an artful dodger! So there are decisions of the Magisterium
(that is not just any decisions!) which cannot be the last word on
the matter as such, but are merely a substantial anchorage in the
problem! The Cardinal continues - "...and they
are first and foremost an expression of pastoral prudence, a sort
of provisional disposition..." - Listen! - definitive decisions
of the Holy See being turned into provisional dispositions!! The
Cardinal goes on -
...Their core remains valid, but the individual
details influenced by the circumstances at the time may need
further rectification. In this regard one can refer to the
statements of the Popes during the last century on religious
freedom as well as the anti-modernistic decisions at the beginning
of this century, especially the decisions of the Biblical
Commission of that time...
The magisterium dissolved
Those are the decisions the cardinal could not
digest! Hence three definitive statements of the Magisterium may
be put aside because they were only "provisional"! Listen to the
cardinal, who goes on to say that these anti-modernist decisions
of the Church rendered a great service in their day by "warning
against hasty and superficial adaptations", and "by keeping
the Church from sinking into the liberal-bourgeois world...But the
details of the determinations of their contents were later
suspended once they had carried out their pastoral duty at a
particular moment" (Osservatore Romano, English
edition, July 2, 1990, p. 5). So we turn over the page and say no
more about them!
So you see how the Cardinal has got out of the
accusation of going a bit far when he calls Vatican II an
Anti-Syllabus, when he opposes the Pontifical decisions and
the Magisterium of the past? - He's found the way out! - "...the
core remains valid..." - what core? No idea! - "...but the
individual details influenced by the circumstances at the time may
need further rectification..." - and there he has it, he is out
of his difficulty!
Servants of globalism
So by way of conclusion, either we are the
heirs of the Catholic Church, i.e., of Quanta Cura,
of Pascendi, with all the Popes down to the Council and
with the great majority of bishops prior to the Council, for the
reign of Our Lord Jesus Christ and for the salvation of souls; or
else we are the heirs of those who strive, even at the price at
breaking with the Catholic Church and her doctrine, to acknowledge
the principles of the Rights of Man, based on a veritable
apostasy, in order to obtain a place as servants in the
Revolutionary World Government. That is it. They will manage to
get quite a good place as servants in the Revolutionary World
Government because, by saying they are in favor of the Rights of
Man, religious liberty, democracy and human equality, clearly they
are worth being given a position as servants in the World
Government.
Our strength is in the Lord
I think that if I say these things to you, it
is to put our own fight in its historical context. It did not
begin with Vatican II, obviously. It goes much further back. It is
a tough fight, very painful, blood has flowed in this fight, and
in quantities! And then the persecutions, separation of Church and
State, religious and nuns driven into exile, the sequestering of
Church property, and so on, and not only in France but also in
Switzerland, in Germany, in Italy - the occupation of the
Pontifical States driving the Pope back into the Vatican - abominations against the Pope, frightening!
Well, are we with all these innovators, and
against the doctrine professed by the Popes, against their voice
raised in protest to defend the Church's rights, Our Lord's
rights, to defend souls? I think we have truly a strength and a
base to stand on which do not come from us, and that is what is
good - it is not our fight, it is Our Lord's fight, which the
Church has carried on. So we cannot waver. Either we are for the
Church, or we are against the Church and for the new Conciliar
Church which has nothing to do with the Catholic Church, or less
and less to do with it. For when the Pope used to speak about the
Rights of Man, to begin with he used to allude also to the duties
of men, but no longer. No longer. The Rights of Man, and this
insistence on everything for man, everything by man. Truly
appalling!
The Society fights on
I wished to lay out a few of these thoughts for
you to fortify yourselves and to realize the fight you are
carrying on. With the grace of God, because it is obvious we would
no longer be in existence if the Good Lord was not with us. That
is clear. There have been at least four or five occasions when the
Society of St. Pius X should have disappeared. Well, here we are,
still, thanks be to God! And goodness gracious, we carry on. We
should especially have disappeared at the time of the
Consecrations in 1988. So we were told beforehand. All the
prophets of doom, and even amongst those close to us said: "No,
no, your Grace, do not do that, that is the end of the Society,
you can be sure, we assure you, that is the end, it will all be
over, you can close down." Yet we survived!
No, the Good Lord does not want his fight to
come to and end, a fight in which there have been many martyrs,
the martyrs of the Revolution and all those who have been moral
martyrs by dint of the persecutions they underwent through the
nineteenth century. Even in our own century, St. Pius X was a
martyr. All there heroes of the Faith, the persecuted bishops, the
sequestered convents, the exiled nuns; all these are to be
nothing? That whole fight is to have been a fight for nothing, a
fight in vain? A fight which condemns those who were its victims?
And martyrs? Impossible. So we find ourselves caught up in the
same current, in the continuation of the same fight, and we thank
God.
The Society being persecuted
That we are being persecuted is obvious. How
could we not be persecuted? We are the only ones to be
excommunicated. No one else is. We are the only ones being
persecuted, even in material matters. For example, our Swiss
colleagues are being obliged again to do their military service.
That is persecution by the Swiss government. In France they are
persecuting the Society's French District by blocking legacies
from being handed over to the District, this in the attempt to
stifle us, by cutting off our income. This is persecution, of such
a kind as history is full of, it is merely continuing. And God
works his way round it. Normally, our French District should have
been stifled, and we should have had to shut down our schools, to
close down all the institutions which cost us money, but that
situation has now gone on for over two years and Providence has
allowed for our benefactors to be generous and for the funds to
come in, so we have been able to continue despite this iniquitous
persecution. Iniquitous, because the law, the state of the law is
on our side. But there is a letter to the French Minister from
Cardinal Lustiger asking him to block our legacies, and this
letter did not come out of nowhere, it was written under the
influence of Msgr. Perl. It is he, the damned soul. It is he. He
was all smiles when he came on the official Visitation of the
Society in 1987, but he was the evil genius of that Visitation. He
thought he had us where he wanted us when he cut off our funds!
So we must not worry, for when we look behind
us, we see we are still not as unfortunate as those Catholics
expropriated at the beginning of this century, who found
themselves out on the street with nothing. That may happen to us
one day, I do not look forward to it, but the more we expand, the
more we will arouse jealousy on the part of all those who do not
care for us. But we must count on the Good Lord, on the grace of
the Good Lord.
No easy solutions
What is going to happen? I do not know. Perhaps
the coming of Elias! I was just reading this morning in Holy
Scripture, Elias will return and put everything back in place!
"Et omnia restituet" - "and he will restore all things."
Goodness gracious, let him come straightaway! I do not know. But
humanly speaking, there is no chance of any agreement between Rome
and ourselves at the moment.
Someone was saying to me yesterday, "But
what if Rome accepted your bishops and then you were completely
exempted from the other bishops' jurisdiction?" But firstly,
they are a long way right now from accepting any such thing, and
then, let them first make us such an offer! But I do not think
they are anywhere near doing so. For what has been up till now the
difficulty has been precisely their giving to us a Traditionalist
bishop. They did not want to. It had to be a bishop according to
the profile laid down by the Holy See. "Profile". You see what
that means! Impossible. They knew very well that by giving us a
traditional bishop they would be setting up a Traditionalist
citadel able to continue. That they did not want. Nor did they
give it to St. Peter's Society. When St. Peter's say they signed
the sane Protocol as we did in May, 1988, it is not true because
in our Protocol there was one bishop, and two members of the Roman
Commission, of which their Protocol had neither. So they did not
sign the same Protocol as we did. Rome took advantage of drawing
up a new Protocol to remove those two concessions. At all costs
they wanted to avoid that. So we had to do as we did on June 30,
1988...
On the bright side
In any case I am happy to be able to encourage
you and congratulate you on the work you are doing - the complaints
now are rare, and how many people write to me their gratitude for
the work of the priests of the Society of St. Pius X. For them the
Society is their life. They have rediscovered the life they
wanted, the way of the Faith, the family spirit they need, the
desire for Christian education, all these schools, together with
all that our Sisters and Fathers are doing, and all our friends
who work together to continue Tradition. All that is marvelous, in
the age we are living in. The people are truly grateful, deeply
grateful. So carry on your work and organize - I hope that little
by little our various communities will be able to increase in
numbers so as to provide more mutual support for you all, moral
and physical, so that you can maintain your present fervor.
I wish to thank all the Superiors for their
zeal and devotion. I truly think the Good Lord has chosen the
Society, has wanted the Society. In November we reach the
Society's 20th anniversary and I am intimately convinced that it
is the Society which represents what the Good Lord wants, to
continue and maintain the Faith, maintain the truth of the Church,
maintain what can still be saved in the Church, thanks to the
bishops grouped around the Superior General, playing their
indispensable part, of guardians of the Faith, of preachers of the
Faith, giving the grace of the priesthood, the grace of
Confirmation, things that are irreplaceable and absolutely
necessary.
So all that is highly consoling. I think we
should thank God, and enable it to carry on, so that one day
people are forced to recognize that although the Visitation of
1987 bore little fruit, it showed that we were there and that good
was being done by the Society, even if they did not wish to say so
explicitly outside of our circles after the Visitation. However,
one day they will be obliged to recognize that the Society
represents a spiritual force and a strength of the Faith which is
irreplaceable and which they will have, I hope, the joy and the
satisfaction to make use of, but when they have come back to their
Traditional Faith.
Let us pray to the Blessed Virgin and let us
ask Our Lady of Fatima for all our intentions on all the
pilgrimages we make in various countries, that she come to the aid
of the Society, that it may have numerous vocations. Obviously we
would like to have some more vocations. Our seminaries are not
filled. We would like them to be filled. However, with the grace
of God, it will come. So, once more, thank you, and please pray
for me that I die a good and holy death, because I think that is
all that I still have to do!